Gaotuedu (GOTU) drops 10.11% to Close at $2.40 on December 1

Gaotu Techedu Inc - ADR (NYSE: GOTU) shares dropped 10.11%, or $0.27 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.40. After opening the day at $2.67, shares of Gaotuedu fluctuated between $2.73 and $2.40. 6,621,863 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 9,190,173. Wednesday's activity brought Gaotuedu’s market cap to $349,515,086.

Gaotuedu is headquartered in Beijing, Beijing..

About Gaotu Techedu Inc - ADR

GSX is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. GSX offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades through the brand Gaotuketang as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses through the brand Genshuixue. GSX adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

