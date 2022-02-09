Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) gains 2.53% on Moderate Volume February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLPI - Market Data & News Trade

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares gained 2.53%, or $1.11 per share, to close Wednesday at $45.06. After opening the day at $44.48, shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties fluctuated between $45.11 and $44.39. 988,335 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,294,264. Wednesday's activity brought Gaming and Leisure Properties’s market cap to $10,740,100,926.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

