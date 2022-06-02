Gamida Cell (GMDA) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GMDA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 2.

Ahead of the market's open, Gamida Cell stock has risen 6.48% from the previous session’s close.

Gamida Cell lost $0.02 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

About Gamida Cell Ltd

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company harnesses its cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need.

