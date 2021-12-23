Gamida Cell (GMDA) falls 5.91% on Strong Volume December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GMDA - Market Data & News Trade

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares fell 5.91%, or $0.15 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.39. After opening the day at $2.53, shares of Gamida Cell fluctuated between $2.53 and $2.37. 699,370 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 527,383. Wednesday's activity brought Gamida Cell’s market cap to $141,010,366.

About Gamida Cell Ltd

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company harnesses its cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

