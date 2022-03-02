Gamco Investors (GBL) gains 5.62% to Close at $22.18 on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBL - Market Data & News Trade

Gamco Investors Inc - Class A (NYSE: GBL) shares gained 5.62%, or $1.18 per share, to close Wednesday at $22.18. After opening the day at $21.09, shares of Gamco Investors fluctuated between $22.30 and $21.12. 11,021 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 15,274. Wednesday's activity brought Gamco Investors’s market cap to $177,045,795.

Gamco Investors is headquartered in Rye, New York..

About Gamco Investors Inc - Class A

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,500 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, a SICAV, and 16 closed-end funds). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions across Value and Growth Equity, ESG-SRI, Convertibles, sector- focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 launched its mutual fund business. In addition to its Value strategies, for over 30 years the firm has managed solutions in Growth and Global Growth Equity, Convertibles, SRI, and Merger Arbitrage.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

