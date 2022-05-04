Galmed (GLMD) Loses in Active Trading for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLMD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) was down $0.0295 to end the day Wednesday at $0.88.

The company opened at $0.87 and shares fluctuated between $0.90 and $0.80 with 206,772 shares trading hands.

Galmed is averaging 103,836 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 49.78% YTD.

Galmed is set to release earnings on 2022-05-30.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study.It is also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide and plan to initiate a first in human study by the first quarter of 2021.

