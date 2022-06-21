Galiano Gold (GAU) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GAU - Market Data & News

Galiano Gold Inc (NYSE:GAU) has already climbed $0.02 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.36, Galiano Gold has moved 5.56% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 16.26% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Galiano Gold investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:40:27 est.

About Galiano Gold Inc

Galiano is focused on creatinga sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

