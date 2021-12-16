Galiano Gold (GAU) falls 1.61% on Strong Volume December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GAU - Market Data & News

Galiano Gold Inc (NYSE: GAU) shares fell 1.61%, or $0.011 per share, to close Wednesday at $0.67. After opening the day at $0.70, shares of Galiano Gold fluctuated between $0.70 and $0.63. 735,879 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 375,889. Wednesday's activity brought Galiano Gold’s market cap to $151,162,000.

Galiano Gold is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia..

About Galiano Gold Inc

Galiano is focused on creatinga sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities.

