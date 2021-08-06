Galiano Gold (GAU) falls 1.47% in Light Trading on August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GAU - Market Data & News

Today, Galiano Gold Inc Inc’s (NYSE: GAU) stock fell $0.0142, accounting for a 1.47% decrease. Galiano Gold opened at $0.97 before trading between $0.98 and $0.95 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Galiano Gold’s market cap fall to $214,056,190 on 295,112 shares -below their 30-day average of 476,547.

About Galiano Gold Inc

Galiano is focused on creatinga sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

