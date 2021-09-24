Galecto (GLTO) falls 0.52% to Close at $3.85 on September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLTO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Galecto Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: GLTO) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.52% decrease. Galecto opened at $3.88 before trading between $3.92 and $3.80 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Galecto’s market cap fall to $97,258,053 on 61,192 shares -below their 30-day average of 80,780.

About Galecto Inc

Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to the development of novel small molecule therapeutics directed at biological targets which are at the heart of fibrosis, inflammation, and cancer. Galecto was founded by leading fibrosis-focused scientists and biotech executives and is built on more than 10 years of research into galectin and fibrosis modulators. The Company's team has developed a deep understanding of the galectin family of proteins and the LOXL2 enzyme, and how both influence multiple biological pathways of these complex, often devastating, diseases.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

