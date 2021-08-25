Galectin (GALT) falls 0.55% for August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GALT - Market Data & News Trade

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) shares fell 0.55%, or $0.02 per share, to close Tuesday at $3.59. After opening the day at $3.61, shares of Galectin fluctuated between $3.66 and $3.48. 415,332 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 493,974. Tuesday's activity brought Galectin’s market cap to $208,560,289.

Galectin is headquartered in Berkeley Lake, Georgia..

About Galectin Therapeutics Inc

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin's lead drug belapectin (formerly known as GR-MD-02) is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of NASH-related fibrosis. This is the most common liver disease and one of the largest drug development opportunities available today. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

