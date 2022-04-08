Gain (GANX) Rises 6.06% on April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GANX - Market Data & News Trade

Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) has gained $0.24 (6.06%) and is currently sitting at $4.20, as of 11:59:56 est on April 8.

17,582 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 3.18% over the last 5 days and shares gained 25.71% over the last 30 days.

Gain anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Gain Therapeutics Inc

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

