Gaia (GAIA) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for May 3

Gaia Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:GAIA) has already climbed $0.7 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $5.00, Gaia has moved 14.00% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 7.58% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Gaia investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:10:42 est.

About Gaia Inc - Class A

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 85% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia.

