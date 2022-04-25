Gaia (GAIA) Climbs 6.59% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GAIA - Market Data & News Trade

Gaia Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: GAIA) shares climbed 6.59%, or $0.331 per share, as on 11:57:05 est today. Since opening the day at $5.13, 23,500 shares of Gaia have traded hands and the stock has traded between $5.47 and $5.10.

This year the company is down 41.42%.

Gaia is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Gaia Inc - Class A

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 85% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia.

