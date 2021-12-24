Gabelli Utility (GUT) falls 0.99% to Close at $7.98 on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GUT - Market Data & News Trade

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE: GUT), a Rye, New York, company, fell to close at $7.98 Thursday after losing $0.08 (0.99%) on volume of 94,771 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.06 to a low of $7.97 while Gabelli Utility’s market cap now stands at $434,699,113.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-end, diversified management investment company whose primary objective is long-term growth of capital and income. Investments will be made primarily in foreign and domestic companies involved in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, and telecommunications services. The Fund pays a monthly dividend. The Utility Trust was a spin-off from the Gabelli Equity Trust. The spin-off occurred on July 9, 1999 at the rate of one Utility Trust share for every ten Equity Trust shares owned.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

