Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value (GGZ) falls 0.06% to Close at $15.75 on August 20

Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE: GGZ), a Rye, New York, company, fell to close at $15.75 Friday after losing $0.01 (0.06%) on volume of 4,744 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $15.77 to a low of $15.68 while Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value’s market cap now stands at $140,893,562.

About Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

he Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose investment objective is long-term capital growth. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities (such as common stock and preferred stock) of companies with small or medium sized market capitalizations. The Fund currently defines “small cap companies” as those with a market capitalization generally less than $3 billion at the time of investment and “mid cap companies” as those with a market capitalization between $3 billion and $12 billion at the time of investment. At least 40% of its total assets will be invested in the equity securities of companies located outside the United States and in at least three countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

