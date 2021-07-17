Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) gains 1.50% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GAB - Market Data & News Trade

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE: GAB) shares gained 1.50%, or $0.1 per share, to close Friday at $6.77. After opening the day at $6.72, shares of Gabelli Equity fluctuated between $6.78 and $6.70. 651,161 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 674,701. Friday's activity brought Gabelli Equity’s market cap to $1,772,198,708.

Gabelli Equity is headquartered in Rye, New York..

About Gabelli Equity Trust Inc.

The Gabelli Equity Trust is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company whose investment objective is long term growth of capital, with income as a secondary objective. Investments will be made based on management's perception of their potential for capital appreciation. The Fund seeks out undervalued companies with greater than average potential for growth. The Equity Trust maintains a 10% Distribution Policy whereby the Trust pays out to common shareholders 10% of its average net assets each year. This distribution is paid quarterly. The distribution rate is not representative of dividend yield or the total return of the Fund and may include a return of capital.

Visit Gabelli Equity Trust Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer