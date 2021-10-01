G. Willi-Food (WILC) falls 4.27% to Close at $20.39 on September 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WILC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, G. Willi-Food International Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: WILC) stock fell $0.91, accounting for a 4.27% decrease. G. Willi-Food opened at $21.21 before trading between $21.43 and $20.33 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw G. Willi-Food’s market cap fall to $1,019,500,000 on 7,738 shares -above their 30-day average of 4,567.

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd

G. Willi-Food International Ltd, the leading importer of food products in Israel, controls categories, and supplies the Israeli consumer a wide variety of food products from the leading international brands and suppliers from all over the world. ‏In the Willi-Food's range of products, you can find canned fruits and vegetables, pickles, ‏selected bakery products, excellent quality of oils, pasta, rice, noodles, breakfast cereals, dried fruits, coffee whiteners, snacks, butter and butter spreads, quality ice creams and cheeses from all over the world. ‏The company is located in its logistic center in Yavne. ‏The company is under the control of the parent company, Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

