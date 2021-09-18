G. Willi-Food (WILC) falls 0.12% for September 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WILC - Market Data & News Trade

G. Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ: WILC) shares fell 0.12%, or $0.025 per share, to close Friday at $21.60. After opening the day at $21.60, shares of G. Willi-Food fluctuated between $21.65 and $21.52. 1,085 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 5,110. Friday's activity brought G. Willi-Food’s market cap to $1,080,000,000.

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd

G. Willi-Food International Ltd, the leading importer of food products in Israel, controls categories, and supplies the Israeli consumer a wide variety of food products from the leading international brands and suppliers from all over the world. ‏In the Willi-Food's range of products, you can find canned fruits and vegetables, pickles, ‏selected bakery products, excellent quality of oils, pasta, rice, noodles, breakfast cereals, dried fruits, coffee whiteners, snacks, butter and butter spreads, quality ice creams and cheeses from all over the world. ‏The company is located in its logistic center in Yavne. ‏The company is under the control of the parent company, Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

