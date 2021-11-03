G Medical Innovations (GMVD) drops 10.93% for November 2

Today, G Medical Innovations Holdings Limited Inc’s (NASDAQ: GMVD) stock dropped $0.27, accounting for a 10.93% decrease. G Medical Innovations opened at $2.42 before trading between $2.48 and $2.20 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw G Medical Innovations’s market cap fall to $28,410,512 on 308,856 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,232,534.

The Daily Fix

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen filed last week for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its Form S-1, the Los Angeles-based company said it plans to sell shares under the ticker symbol “SG,” but did not disclose proposed size, valuation or timing.

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

Coca-Cola Acquires Full Ownership of Bodyarmor for $5.8 Billion

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has acquired full ownership of premium sports drink maker BodyArmor Sports Nutrition in its largest ever brand acquisition.

Bloomberg News reported last week that a deal was imminent based on confidential sources.

In 2018, Coca-Cola bought a 15% stake in BodyArmor for an undisclosed amount and became the brand’s second largest shareholder. Under the terms of that deal, Coca-Cola was given the opportunity to fully acquire the company in the future.

