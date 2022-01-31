Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (FFHL) falls 2.33% for January 31

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ: FFHL), a Weifang, Shandong, company, fell to close at $7.12 Monday after losing $0.17 (2.33%) on volume of 4,665 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $7.29 to a low of $7.04 while Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co’s market cap now stands at $23,252,759.

About Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ('Fuwei Shandong'). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei Films' BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

