Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (FFHL) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for June 24

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ:FFHL) is active in pre-market trading today, June 24, with shares climbing 7.72% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 29.76% year-to-date and has moved 8.58% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:18 est.

About Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ('Fuwei Shandong'). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei Films' BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

