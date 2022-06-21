Future FinTech (FTFT) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTFT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 21.

Ahead of the market's open, Future FinTech stock gained 5.86% from the previous session’s close.

Future FinTech was down $0.0111 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:10:12 est.

About Future FinTech Group Inc

Future FinTech Group Inc. ('Future FinTech', 'FTFT' or the 'Company') is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ('CCM'), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology.

