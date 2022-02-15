Future FinTech (FTFT) gains 2.26% for February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTFT - Market Data & News Trade

Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares gained 2.26%, or $0.0182 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.82. After opening the day at $0.82, shares of Future FinTech fluctuated between $0.84 and $0.81. 360,637 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 770,309. Tuesday's activity brought Future FinTech’s market cap to $57,602,202.

Future FinTech is headquartered in Xian, Shaanxi..

About Future FinTech Group Inc

Future FinTech Group Inc. ('Future FinTech', 'FTFT' or the 'Company') is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ('CCM'), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

