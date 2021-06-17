Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) drops -14.0040% for June 16

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) shares dropped -14.0040% to end trading Wednesday at $8.29 per share - a net change of $-1.35. Shares traded between $9.48 and $8.10 throughout the day.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform technology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

