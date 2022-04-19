Fusion (FUSN) Climbs 4.09% on April 19

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) rose 4.09% Tuesday.

As of 11:49:02 est, Fusion is currently sitting at $5.85 and has risen $0.23 per share.

Fusion has moved 23.54% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 34.77% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform technology.

