Fusion (FUSE) falls 7.06% to Close at $10.00 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FUSE - Market Data & News Trade

Fusion Acquisition Corp - Class A (NYSE: FUSE) fell to close at $10.00 Wednesday after losing $0.76 (7.06%) on volume of 3,769,652 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.34 to a low of $9.60 while Fusion’s market cap now stands at $350,000,000.

Fusion currently has roughly 4400 employees.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp - Class A

Fusion Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company was founded by and is led by CEO John James (who also stands behind the global fintech, BetaSmartz, as well as co-founding emerging opportunities investment company, Boka Group), and Chairman Jim Ross (senior advisor to State Street and former Chairman of State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs). Fusion is focusing on businesses with an enterprise value of approximately $750 million to $3 billion that are applying, providing or changing technology within the fintech or asset and wealth management sectors.

Visit Fusion Acquisition Corp - Class A’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Fusion Acquisition Corp - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Fusion Acquisition Corp - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

FAA Urges Airlines To Take Stronger Action With Unruly, Disruptive Passengers Freshworks Leaps 32% on First Day of Trading After Pricing Above Filing Range Twitter Settles Class Action for $809.5 Million Over Providing Misleading Information to Investors DoorDash Adds Alcohol Delivery in 20 US States, DC, Canada, Australia