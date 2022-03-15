Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Falls 5.50% on March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HTOO - Market Data & News Trade

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: HTOO) has dropped $0.47 (5.50%) and is currently sitting at $8.08, as of 12:00:01 est on March 15.

46,758 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 41.00% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 55.08% over the last 30 days.

Fusion Fuel Green anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Fusion Fuel Green Ltd - Class A

Fusion Fuel Green plc. is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen space, committed to accelerating the energy transition and decarbonizing the global energy system by making zero-emissions green hydrogen commercially viable and accessible. Fusion Fuel has created a revolutionary proprietary electrolyzer solution that allows it to produce hydrogen at highly competitive costs using renewable energy, resulting in zero-carbon emissions. Fusion Fuel’s business lines includes the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen capacity, the development of hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel and active management of the portfolio of such hydrogen plants as assets, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

