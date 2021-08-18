Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) drops 14.45% on Strong Volume August 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HTOO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: HTOO) stock dropped $2.11, accounting for a 14.45% decrease. Fusion Fuel Green opened at $14.50 before trading between $14.50 and $11.98 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Fusion Fuel Green’s market cap fall to $136,562,812 on 315,093 shares -above their 30-day average of 53,345.

About Fusion Fuel Green Ltd - Class A

Fusion Fuel Green plc. is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen space, committed to accelerating the energy transition and decarbonizing the global energy system by making zero-emissions green hydrogen commercially viable and accessible. Fusion Fuel has created a revolutionary proprietary electrolyzer solution that allows it to produce hydrogen at highly competitive costs using renewable energy, resulting in zero-carbon emissions. Fusion Fuel’s business lines includes the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen capacity, the development of hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel and active management of the portfolio of such hydrogen plants as assets, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

