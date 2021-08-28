Funko (FNKO) falls 3.30% to Close at $19.06 on August 27

Funko (FNKO) falls 3.30% to Close at $19.06 on August 27Equities Staff Follow |
Funko Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares fell 3.30%, or $0.65 per share, to close Friday at $19.06. After opening the day at $19.83, shares of Funko fluctuated between $20.02 and $18.80. 1,064,330 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 804,430. Friday's activity brought Funko’s market cap to $750,751,786.
Funko is headquartered in Everett, Washington..
About Funko Inc - Class A
Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.
Visit Funko Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.
About The Nasdaq Stock Market
The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.
To get more information on Funko Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Funko Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.
Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.
DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer