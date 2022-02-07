Full House Resorts, (FLL) gains 3.09% to Close at $8.34 on February 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLL - Market Data & News Trade

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL), a Las Vegas, Nevada, company, gained to close at $8.34 Monday after gaining $0.25 (3.09%) on volume of 160,886 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.40 to a low of $8.03 while Full House Resorts,’s market cap now stands at $285,457,292.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. The Company is currently constructing a new luxury hotel and casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado, adjacent to its existing Bronco Billy's property.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

