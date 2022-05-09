Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Falls 4.56% on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLGT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 4.56% Monday.

As of 11:58:21 est, Fulgent Genetics is currently sitting at $51.61 and dropped $2.46 per share.

Fulgent Genetics has moved 7.57% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 46.38% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Fulgent Genetics Inc

Fulgent Genetics' proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing ('NGS') with its technology platform, the Company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. In 2019, the Company launched its first patient-initiated product, Picture Genetics, a new line of at-home screening tests that combines the Company's advanced NGS solutions with actionable results and genetic counseling options for individuals. Since March 2020, the Company has commercially launched several tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus ('COVID-19'), including NGS and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction ('RT-PCR') - based tests. The Company has received Emergency Use Authorization ('EUA') from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') for the RT-PCR-based tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using upper respiratory specimens (nasal, nasopharyngeal, and oropharyngeal swabs) and for the at-home testing service through Picture Genetics. A cornerstone of the Company's business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients' unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated lab services.

