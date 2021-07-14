Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) gains 1.12% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FULC - Market Data & News Trade

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) shares gained 1.12%, or $0.11 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.96. After opening the day at $9.83, shares of Fulcrum fluctuated between $10.06 and $9.62. 63,783 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 285,521. Tuesday's activity brought Fulcrum’s market cap to $325,488,776.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

