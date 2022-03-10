Fulcrum (FULC) Up 2.45% for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FULC - Market Data & News Trade

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 2.45% to $16.32 on March 10.

599,559 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 489,034 shares.

The company's stock has moved 9.95% so far in 2022.

Fulcrum shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

