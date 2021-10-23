Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) drops 10.11% on Strong Volume October 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCEL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Fuelcell Energy Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock dropped $0.82, accounting for a 10.11% decrease. Fuelcell Energy opened at $8.06 before trading between $8.19 and $7.21 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Fuelcell Energy’s market cap fall to $2,672,613,982 on 45,160,579 shares -above their 30-day average of 39,103,770.

About Fuelcell Energy Inc

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world's most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Its solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. It targets large-scale power users with its megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offers sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average sized U.S. homes. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Its fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Its customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Its leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and it is pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969.

Visit Fuelcell Energy Inc's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

Breaking the Supply Chain Bottleneck

Since the start of the global pandemic, historically low interest rates and government spending have inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending to lift the economy during the challenging period. The US Federal Reserve and government have pumped far more liquidity into the financial system than during the 2008 global financial crisis. We have seen an increase in inflationary pressures because of the stimulus. Moreover, the pandemic’s unintended consequences have created shortages and supply chain bottlenecks that have only exacerbated rising prices.

[More]

Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Nasdaq: WBA) will invest $5.2 billion in primary care provider VillageMD as part of the pharmacy chain’s plan to open more co-located practices within its drugstores across the US.

The investment announced Thursday increases the Deerfield, Illinois-based chain’s stake in VillageMD to 63% from the 30% it acquired in July 2020.

[More]

How Entrepreneurs Can Build and Maintain Successful Venture Capital and Private Equity Relationships

The first three quarters of 2021 have brought ample opportunity for startups and small businesses seeking capital investments. According to a report from PitchBook, overall venture capital funding in the U.S. hit a new record of $238.7 billion raised in the first nine months of the year, crushing the previous annual record of $166.4 billion that was raised in all of 2020. Early-stage capital alone has exceeded $54 billion through Sept. 30, beating last year's record volume of $44 billion.

With more opportunity, however, comes more competition. Entrepreneurs who have decided to seek venture capital or private equity investment will need to stand out. Strategizing around getting and keeping investor attention early on can help.

[More]

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Fuelcell Energy Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Fuelcell Energy Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Jobless Claims Fall to 290,000 — 19-Month Low Paul Tudor Jones Calls Inflation 'Single Biggest Threat' to Financial Markets FDA Expands Booster Dose Usage Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccines McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat