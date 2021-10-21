Fuel (FTEK) falls 5.17% to Close at $2.20 on October 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTEK - Market Data & News Trade

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares fell 5.17%, or $0.12 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.20. After opening the day at $2.21, shares of Fuel fluctuated between $2.40 and $1.97. 6,383,123 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,179,851. Wednesday's activity brought Fuel’s market cap to $66,580,340.

Fuel is headquartered in Redford, Michigan..

About Fuel Tech Inc

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been in installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company's FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech's products and services rely heavily on the Company's exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software.

