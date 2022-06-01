fuboTV (FUBO) Falls 6.69% on June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FUBO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) fell 6.69% Wednesday.

As of 11:57:33 est, fuboTV sits at $3.10 and has moved $0.22 per share.

fuboTV has moved 13.19% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 78.80% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About fuboTV Inc

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. With fuboTV's base plan, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49), with the option to add dozens of additional networks. Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can't find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. fuboTV was also the first U.S. virtual MVPD to enter Europe with the 2018 launch of fuboTV España. fuboTV launched fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring live sports and award-winning original programming, in 2019.

