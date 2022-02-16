fuboTV (FUBO) falls 3.83% to Close at $10.79 on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FUBO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, fuboTV Inc Inc’s (NYSE: FUBO) stock fell $0.43, accounting for a 3.83% decrease. fuboTV opened at $10.99 before trading between $11.12 and $10.59 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw fuboTV’s market cap fall to $1,560,057,842 on 7,371,874 shares -below their 30-day average of 11,311,195.

About fuboTV Inc

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. With fuboTV's base plan, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49), with the option to add dozens of additional networks. Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can't find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. fuboTV was also the first U.S. virtual MVPD to enter Europe with the 2018 launch of fuboTV España. fuboTV launched fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring live sports and award-winning original programming, in 2019.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

