FTI Consulting (FCN) falls 3.29% to Close at $137.31 on February 23

FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) shares fell 3.29%, or $4.67 per share, to close Wednesday at $137.31. After opening the day at $142.21, shares of FTI Consulting fluctuated between $143.56 and $137.31. 294,305 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 218,704. Wednesday's activity brought FTI Consulting’s market cap to $4,708,149,404.

FTI Consulting is headquartered in Washington, Washington Dc..

About FTI Consulting Inc.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,300 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020.

Visit FTI Consulting Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

