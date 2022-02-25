FTC Solar (FTCI) gains 3.37% for February 25

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) shares gained 3.37%, or $0.14 per share, to close Friday at $4.30. After opening the day at $4.20, shares of FTC Solar fluctuated between $4.30 and $3.90. 868,427 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,049,616. Friday's activity brought FTC Solar’s market cap to $365,433,974.

FTC Solar is headquartered in Austin, Texas..

About FTC Solar Inc

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

