FSD Pharma Inc - Class B (Sub Voting) (HUGE) gains 1.31% for July 16

FSD Pharma Inc - Class B (Sub Voting) (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares gained 1.31%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $1.55. After opening the day at $1.59, shares of FSD Pharma (Sub Voting) fluctuated between $1.59 and $1.49. 292,775 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 244,063. Friday's activity brought FSD Pharma (Sub Voting)’s market cap to $55,787,361.

FSD Pharma (Sub Voting) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario..

About FSD Pharma Inc - Class B (Sub Voting)

Innovet Italia is an innovative animal health company, founded in Italy in 1996. Its main goal is to bring scientific innovation in niche fields of the veterinary market. The philosophy that drives Innovet's development is to follow where nature leads, studying and mimicking natural protective body responses rather than 'artificially' fighting the mechanisms of diseases. Based on such a strategic idea, Innovet's research team discovered and patented a family of bioactive lipid amides (i.e., aliamides, whose parent compound is palmitoylethanolamide, PEA) able to naturally restore the physiological balance of the hyper-reactive tissues. PEA, its micronized and ultramicronized forms and various other congeners, are the main components of Innovet's innovative products. Innovet's commercial effort is mainly focused on the small animal health field, in many market segments (i.e. dermatology, orthopedics, oral health, uro-nephrology, behavior, gastroenterology, ophthalmology and algology).

Visit FSD Pharma Inc - Class B (Sub Voting)’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on FSD Pharma Inc - Class B (Sub Voting) and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: FSD Pharma Inc - Class B (Sub Voting)’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer