Frontdoor (FTDR) falls 1.32% in Light Trading on September 22

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) shares fell 1.32%, or $0.59 per share, to close Wednesday at $43.96. After opening the day at $44.83, shares of Frontdoor fluctuated between $45.72 and $43.91. 369,877 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 417,755. Wednesday's activity brought Frontdoor’s market cap to $3,769,441,417.

Frontdoor is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and employs more than 70600 people.

About Frontdoor Inc.

Frontdoor is a company that's obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company's customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

