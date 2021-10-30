Frontdoor (FTDR) drops 10.86% for October 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTDR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Frontdoor Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: FTDR) stock dropped $4.54, accounting for a 10.86% decrease. Frontdoor opened at $33.60 before trading between $38.32 and $33.40 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Frontdoor’s market cap fall to $3,196,650,956 on 3,957,871 shares -above their 30-day average of 314,903.

Frontdoor employs around 70600 people with a head office in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Frontdoor Inc.

Frontdoor is a company that's obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company's customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

