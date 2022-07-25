Friedman Industries, (FRD) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FRD - Market Data & News

Friedman Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FRD) has already risen $0.98 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $8.29, Friedman Industries, has moved 11.82% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 11.71% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Friedman Industries, investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Friedman Industries, Inc. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:09:52 est.

About Friedman Industries, Inc.

For over 50 years Friedman Industries has helped its customers succeed by consistently providing high quality steel products at highly competitive prices with quick delivery. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Longview, Texas, Friedman operates in two divisions: the Flat Roll Division and the Tubular Division.

