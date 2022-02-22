Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) falls 2.26% on Strong Volume February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FDP - Market Data & News Trade

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE: FDP) shares fell 2.26%, or $0.65 per share, to close Tuesday at $28.16. After opening the day at $28.65, shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce fluctuated between $28.88 and $28.06. 225,127 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 106,498. Tuesday's activity brought Fresh Del Monte Produce’s market cap to $1,338,878,717.

Fresh Del Monte Produce is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, and employs more than 45000 people.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc

Fresh Del Monte is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

