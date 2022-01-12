Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) falls 0.18% for January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FDP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc Inc’s (NYSE: FDP) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.18% decrease. Fresh Del Monte Produce opened at $28.60 before trading between $28.72 and $27.90 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Fresh Del Monte Produce’s market cap fall to $1,351,240,524 on 77,120 shares -below their 30-day average of 160,339.

Fresh Del Monte Produce employs around 45000 people with a head office in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc

Fresh Del Monte is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

