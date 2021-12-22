Frequency Electronics, (FEIM) falls 1.71% on Strong Volume December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FEIM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Frequency Electronics, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: FEIM) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 1.71% decrease. Frequency Electronics, opened at $9.48 before trading between $9.42 and $9.19 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Frequency Electronics,’s market cap fall to $85,141,582 on 10,910 shares -above their 30-day average of 7,602.

About Frequency Electronics, Inc.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency's products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Visit Frequency Electronics, Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Frequency Electronics, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Frequency Electronics, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

2022 Projections for Wireless, 5G, Smartphone Industry: Jeff Kagan Investment Themes To Watch in 2022 The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster