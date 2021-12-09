Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) falls 0.13% for December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCX - Market Data & News Trade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) shares fell 0.13%, or $0.05 per share, to close Wednesday at $38.72. After opening the day at $38.86, shares of Freeport-McMoRan fluctuated between $39.30 and $38.26. 14,213,766 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 19,543,398. Wednesday's activity brought Freeport-McMoRan’s market cap to $56,859,294,540.

Freeport-McMoRan is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and employs more than 12800 people.

About Freeport-McMoRan Inc

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers. FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at 'fcx.com.'

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

