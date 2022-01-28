Freeline (FRLN) falls 2.50% for January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FRLN - Market Data & News Trade

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc - ADR (NASDAQ: FRLN) shares fell 2.50%, or $0.03 per share, to close Thursday at $1.17. After opening the day at $1.22, shares of Freeline fluctuated between $1.22 and $1.15. 206,112 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,692,760. Thursday's activity brought Freeline’s market cap to $41,902,678.

Freeline is headquartered in Stevenage, Hertfordshire..

About Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc - ADR

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing liver directed gene therapies for bleeding disorders and other debilitating chronic diseases. Freeline Therapeutics serves patients worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

