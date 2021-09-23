Franklin Services (FRAF) falls 0.68% to Close at $32.00 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FRAF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Franklin Financial Services Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: FRAF) stock fell $0.22, accounting for a 0.68% decrease. Franklin Services opened at $32.05 before trading between $32.26 and $32.00 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Franklin Services’s market cap fall to $141,428,544 on 1,329 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,807.

About Franklin Financial Services Corp.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation is the holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company. The Bank is a commercial bank and trust company that operates in Franklin and Cumberland counties, Pennsylvania. Farmers and Merchants provides general commercial, retail banking, and trust services.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

